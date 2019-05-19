Services Broadus Memorial Baptist Chr 1525 Stony Point Rd Charlottesville, VA 22911 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Broadus Memorial Baptist Church 1525 Stony Point Rd Charlottesville , RI View Map Resources More Obituaries for Irene Larsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Irene Larsen

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Irene Larsen was born on May 16, 1924 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. She was the oldest of three children born to Archer and Thelma Poole. Irene grew up in Mt. Vernon and made the top grades for her entire elementary school each year with the top honor of a book donated to the library every year in her name. Irene found her love of dance early when her high school played Jitterbug music in the gym at lunch and she chose to dance her lunchtime away rather than eat. Irene wished to become a fashion designer, but there was no money to send her to collage, so after high school graduation, Irene left for Chicago to live with her favorite Aunt, Lora, who was only two years older than her. Irene scored very high in intelligence tests and was assigned to read blue prints and manage women building weapons for WWII in a converted washing machine factory. In her spare time, Irene and her Aunt Lora went with friends to go ballroom dancing every week at the beautiful Aragon and Trianon Ballrooms in Chicago, where all the iconic big bands played.

She met Arnold Lee Poole (no relation), as they happened to live in the same large apartment building in Chicago. Irene married Arnold in 1948 and they moved to Endicott, New York when her husband was promoted to an Electrical Engineer for IBM there. Irene did volunteer work for the Jaycees and Faith at Work doing Missionary work in every state in the Union and Bermuda. She became the first woman Ordained Deacon of a Christian denomination in the area and designed the new church they subsequently built. Irene accepted a job selling large, beautiful, leather wrapped, $50 Bibles, door-to-door in Binghamton, N.Y. in the mid-1950s and became the top Bible salesperson in the U.S. She also modeled couture fashion in a weekly Television fashion show for Drazen's City of Fashion. Arnold and Irene had a son, Bruce, and then a daughter, Taryn before they all moved to Campbell, California in early 1962. They also decided to divorce, which was finalized later that same year.

Irene met Milton Larsen in 1963 and they married later that year at a Mission in Carmel. Milt wanted Irene to have a beautiful home and they built this home in Los Altos Hills. This was the second home that Irene designed and had custom built. This new home included a sunken living room, a recessed conversation area, as well as a two-sided, 2 story fireplace. There were many happy Christmases spent there. The family moved to Rhode Island in 1969, and purchased a 30-Acre property in Hopkinton, R. I. in 1970. Irene began collecting antiques with a passion and decided to build an Antique Shop named Fox Run Country Store. She became an Antique Dealer and expert Appraiser for over 30 years; specializing in Lighting, Asian art, Jewelry, Furniture and Primitives. Irene developed a love of hats in her 20s, wore them constantly throughout her life and was often simply referred to as "the hat lady". During this time, Milt and Irene bought property in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1988. Milt passed away of Parkinson's in June, 1994, leaving Irene a widow and she did not remarry.

At the age of 81, Irene sold the 30-Acre property in Hopkinton, R.I. and moved to Charlottesville, Virginia in 2005. She built a beautiful home on that property. This was the third home that she designed (this time with her daughter, due to failing eyesight from AMD) and had custom built which includes gothic arches and stained glass windows as well as a Holy Spirit Window. This new home was completed by late January, 2007. Irene continued to go dancing into her late 80s, loved to go clothes shopping with her best friend, Penny, lived to attend church on Sunday and had a love of life that was unparalleled to those who knew her. For over 10 years, Irene was able to enjoy her new home, with the help of her son and daughter, Bruce and Taryn, as well as eventually, more care giving assistance.

Irene accepted our Lord, Jesus Christ when she was only 12 years old and has been a Missionary for the Lord all of her life. She has led many people to accept Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior in person as well as over the telephone. Irene passed away very peacefully in her sleep on November 23, 2018 at 94 years old, right here in her home, just as she had preferred. She is survived by her sister, Erma Jean Jones as well as her brother, Harold Poole. She also left behind her children, Bruce and Taryn Poole. A Celebration of Life will be held at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, 1525 Stony Point Rd, Charlottesville, VA, 22911 at 1:00pm on May 25, 2019. Published in The Westerly Sun on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.