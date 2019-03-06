|
Irene Marie Burrows, 80, of Westerly, RI passed away peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with loved ones by her side. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to William "Bill" Burrows. Irene was born on January 10, 1939 in Keene, NH to Silas Allen Kenney and Doris Elva Bartley.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Dianna Gillan and her husband Ernest and Roxanne Silva all of Westerly, RI. Five great-grandchildren Elysia Stites, Michelle Bailey, Patrick Stites, Samantha Gillan and Stephanie Silva. Along with four great-grandchildren who she loved and adored.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019