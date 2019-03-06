The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Marie Burrows


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Marie Burrows Obituary
Irene Marie Burrows, 80, of Westerly, RI passed away peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with loved ones by her side. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to William "Bill" Burrows. Irene was born on January 10, 1939 in Keene, NH to Silas Allen Kenney and Doris Elva Bartley.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Dianna Gillan and her husband Ernest and Roxanne Silva all of Westerly, RI. Five great-grandchildren Elysia Stites, Michelle Bailey, Patrick Stites, Samantha Gillan and Stephanie Silva. Along with four great-grandchildren who she loved and adored.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly is assisting the family with arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Download Now