Irene O. (Virkutis) Harman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene O. (Virkutis) Harman, 68, beloved wife for 43 years of David C. Harman, of Birch Drive, Westerly, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 3, 2020 with her husband who was her best friend by her side.
Born in London, England, she was the loving daughter of Donata Virkutis of West Hartford, CT and the late Augustus Virkutis. She and her family arrived in the U.S. in 1960.
Irene knew from childhood that she would work in the fashion design field.
She was a 1972 graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology.
A sleepwear designer for 42 years for various fashion companies in NYC, her career enabled her to travel to many international locals. Europe and South America among them, however principally to Asia in later years.
She loved the beach and snow skiing. An avid hiker, she climbed to the top of Mt Washington with her husband in the 1980s. She often walked the local beaches in the off season with David, and their beloved dog Nena.
She and her beautiful daughter Kelly had great fun adventuring in Thailand, Australia, and the Caribbean. They often spoke on the phone and messaged every day. They shared everything.
After retirement to Westerly in 2014, she contributed art work to the Westerly Cooperative Artists Gallery. It was a rewarding experience.
She was the light that never dimmed, and showed her love and devotion to family and friends with a gentle and enduring grace.
Family was her touchstone. She will always be the angel on their shoulder.
In addition to her devoted husband, she leaves behind her daughter and soulmate Kelly Harman of Playa del Ray, CA; two beautiful and loving sisters, Danguole Huszar of Victoria, B.C. and Ruta Kadonoff of Belfast, ME; as well as several nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved