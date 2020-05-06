Irene O. (Virkutis) Harman, 68, beloved wife for 43 years of David C. Harman, of Birch Drive, Westerly, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 3, 2020 with her husband who was her best friend by her side.
Born in London, England, she was the loving daughter of Donata Virkutis of West Hartford, CT and the late Augustus Virkutis. She and her family arrived in the U.S. in 1960.
Irene knew from childhood that she would work in the fashion design field.
She was a 1972 graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology.
A sleepwear designer for 42 years for various fashion companies in NYC, her career enabled her to travel to many international locals. Europe and South America among them, however principally to Asia in later years.
She loved the beach and snow skiing. An avid hiker, she climbed to the top of Mt Washington with her husband in the 1980s. She often walked the local beaches in the off season with David, and their beloved dog Nena.
She and her beautiful daughter Kelly had great fun adventuring in Thailand, Australia, and the Caribbean. They often spoke on the phone and messaged every day. They shared everything.
After retirement to Westerly in 2014, she contributed art work to the Westerly Cooperative Artists Gallery. It was a rewarding experience.
She was the light that never dimmed, and showed her love and devotion to family and friends with a gentle and enduring grace.
Family was her touchstone. She will always be the angel on their shoulder.
In addition to her devoted husband, she leaves behind her daughter and soulmate Kelly Harman of Playa del Ray, CA; two beautiful and loving sisters, Danguole Huszar of Victoria, B.C. and Ruta Kadonoff of Belfast, ME; as well as several nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 6, 2020.