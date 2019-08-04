|
Jacqueline "Jackie" M. Milko, 67, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born at the U.S. Naval Air Station in San Diego, CA, she was a loving daughter of the late Edward V. and Mary E. (Torrey) Milko.
Jackie was a graduate of the Trudeau Center in Warwick. She worked for the Adeline LaPlante Memorial Center in Wakefield before retiring. Jackie always referred to herself as the "favorite daughter." Jackie found great joy in celebrating her birthday, the family event of the year. She enjoyed visiting Walt Disney World and living independently with her cat, Marie.
Jackie was the beloved sister of Sharon "Deda" M. Kennedy and her husband, Robert of Westerly, Daniel E. Milko and his wife, Kimberly Bailey of West Warwick, Linda R. Pucino and her husband, Joseph of North Kingstown, Kathleen S. Manzi and her late husband, Albert of Westerly; caring aunt of Scott Kennedy, Christopher Milko, Andrew Milko, Molly Thacher, Philip Pucino and Torrey Pucino.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 9-10 am with a service to follow at 10 am in the FAGAN-QUINN funeral home 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Special Olympics, 370 George Washington Hwy., Smithfield, RI 02917 or Celebrations Memory Support Adult Day Services at Tamarisk, 3 Shalom Dr., Warwick, RI 02886. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 4, 2019