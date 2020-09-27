Jacqueline "Jackie" (Dipollino) Poole, of Angus Terrace, Bradford, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 80. She was the wife of the late George W. Poole, III.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Angelina Dipollino.
Jackie worked as a secretary for Atherton & Sons moving company and was a devoted communicant of St. Pius X Church.
She will be dearly missed by her two sons, William F. Poole of Bradford and Steven M. Poole of Westerly; three siblings, Michael Dipollino and Josephine W. Weisenberger, both of Westerly and John Dipollino, Jr. of Texas; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Jackie was predeceased by her two sons, Michael A. Poole, Sr. and Richard W. Poole, Sr.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly on Monday, Sept. 28, at 10am. Burial is private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com