Jacqueline Quinn Smith of Bradenton, FL and formerly of Westerly and Watch Hill, died on Sunday, Nov, 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Jones Smith, Jr.
She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Linda Gunn, and dearest grandson William Hunter Carpenter, as well as her parents, John Quinn, Jr. and Florence Quinn; sisters, Elaine N. McHugh and Marjorie M. Quinn; and a brother John Quinn, III.
Jacqueline attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Providence, and Manhattanville College.
She was a faithful communicant and volunteer at the many parishes she attended. Her favorite pastimes were reciting poetry and reading children's books to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Jones Smith, III and Charles Gregory Smith, both of Bradenton; and daughters, Rebecca (Mitch) Cockrell of Bradenton, Judith (Rick) Lynch of Vermilion, OH, Victoria (Jim) Foley of Columbus, OH; and Laura (Larry) Lee of Richmond Hill, GA. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday 5-7 p.m. at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Clare Church, 62 Crandall Ave., Misquamicut, followed by burial at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 20, 2019