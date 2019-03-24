The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Elks Lodge
1 Dixon Street
Westerly,, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Servidio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline (Pratt) Servidio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline (Pratt) Servidio Obituary
Jacqueline (Pratt) Servidio, 72, of Westerly, RI, would like to let everyone know that her work here is done. On February 11, 2019, she received a call, one that you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning.
This assignment comes with a reunion of family (Joseph Mazzarella- father; Jeanette Pratt-mother) and friends that she has not seen in a very long time. Her new mission takes her to a place where she will be laughing uncontrollably, socializing, playing cards/ shuffleboard, bartending/managing her former bar J-Arthur's, watching over her loved ones, causing mischief and gambling to her heart's content.
Jacqueline is survived by her two children, Gregg and Kristan Servidio, brother Douglas Pratt (Claire), two grandchildren, Brittany Buck and Starr Servidio; three great grandchildren, Lucas Algier, Grayson and Lily Servidio; and a number of close, loving friends and family.
For those of you who have known Jacqueline in her fruitful journey with us, a Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 located at The Elks Lodge on 1 Dixon Street in Westerly, RI 02891 from 1:00-4:00pm. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now