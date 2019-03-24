Jacqueline (Pratt) Servidio, 72, of Westerly, RI, would like to let everyone know that her work here is done. On February 11, 2019, she received a call, one that you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning.

This assignment comes with a reunion of family (Joseph Mazzarella- father; Jeanette Pratt-mother) and friends that she has not seen in a very long time. Her new mission takes her to a place where she will be laughing uncontrollably, socializing, playing cards/ shuffleboard, bartending/managing her former bar J-Arthur's, watching over her loved ones, causing mischief and gambling to her heart's content.

Jacqueline is survived by her two children, Gregg and Kristan Servidio, brother Douglas Pratt (Claire), two grandchildren, Brittany Buck and Starr Servidio; three great grandchildren, Lucas Algier, Grayson and Lily Servidio; and a number of close, loving friends and family.

For those of you who have known Jacqueline in her fruitful journey with us, a Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 located at The Elks Lodge on 1 Dixon Street in Westerly, RI 02891 from 1:00-4:00pm. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 24, 2019