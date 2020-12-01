Jacquelyn Ann Laudone passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James J. Laudone. Married in 1959, they were just shy of celebrating their 61st wedding Anniversary on December 12th.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Michael A. and Angelina Vacca. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Robert Edward Vacca in 1948.
Jacquie attended Immaculate Conception school and graduated from Westerly High School in 1957 where she was an enthusiastic cheerleader for the Bulldogs. It was during this time she developed a strong relationship with a group of female friends affectionately referred to as the "MOO'S". These friendships endured for her lifetime and she held each and every one of them close to her heart.
She held several jobs in the computer and data entry field including Davis Standard. She retired from the office of the Superintendent of Westerly schools. Jacquie had many hobbies including knitting, sewing, quilting, baking and attending all of her sons' baseball, basketball and football games. As a member of the Westerly Senior Center, she found a passion for chair caning, at which she excelled with her creations. She also volunteered at The Westerly Hospital and The Johnny Cake Center.
Jacquie was a whiz in her kitchen and truly enjoyed cooking for her growing family. Over the years she acquired the inherent ability to create exceptional meals. Her menus were remarkable, especially during the holidays. Her enthusiasm for cooking inspired her sons to be comfortable in the kitchen and they made her proud to know that her special dishes would be replicated and passed on through generations.
Jacquie and Jim travelled quite often especially looking forward to their yearly trek to St. Maarten. There they made many friends and savored many memories. However, she mostly cherished the hot, lazy, summer days by her pool with her family and friends.
She is survived by her three sons and their wives. Michael J. and Elizabeth, James J (Jme) and Christina, and Stephen R. and Carrie. Her grandchildren, Brian and wife Sarah, Jillian, Samuel, Benjamin and Angelina; as well as many cousins, nieces and a nephew.
She also leaves her sister Martha Jean Vacca of Westerly and her brother and sister-in-law, George and Theresa Delicato.
She was a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Bradford.
No one will ever forget Jacquie's infectious laugh, her dedicated lifelong friendships and her deep love of family. Though she no longer walks among us, the love she shared will leave an
indelible mark in all of our hearts and will never be forgotten.
Special thanks to the staff of Hope Health for their superb care and to Tori Sylvestre for her immeasurable consideration and attentiveness. She will forever be regarded as family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jacquelyn's name to The JonnyCake Center of Westerly, P.O. Box 273, Westerly, RI 02891 or The Westerly Senior Center, 39 State St. Westerly, RI 02891.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions all services will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com