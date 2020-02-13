|
Jacquelyn (Carlesi) Scott, 86, died peacefully at her Westerly home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. "Jackie", born at the family home above Roxy's Cafe in Westerly, was the second daughter of James Vincent and Filomena Carlesi. She was predeceased by her sister Frances (Carlesi) Ribeiro, and is survived by sisters, Barbara Cillino and Carol Leach; her children, William Edward Scott, Jr., Keith David Scott, Carolyn (Scott) Sughrue, and James Vincent Scott; her son and daughters-in-law; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Jackie attended Westerly High School and the University of Rhode Island, where she was captain of the cheerleaders. Graduating with a degree in mathematics, she taught briefly in the Westerly school system before starting a family. Jackie spent the majority of her adult years in the Washington DC area, raising her children. Highlights of her working life include designing and teaching her own course, "Overcoming Math Anxiety for Women," at George Washington University, and a stint with the National Association of Women Federal Contractors, helping to secure federal contracts for women-owned businesses.
Jackie continued to educate in later years, as a private tutor, substitute teacher, and literacy volunteer. She loved playing bridge and tennis, serving as lector for her church, St. Clare of Westerly, and tap dancing, which she did until the age of 82.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The WARM Shelter's "WARM Center Annual Appeal".
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 14th from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, Feb. 15th at St. Clare Church, 62 Crandall Ave., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020