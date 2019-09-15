The Westerly Sun Obituaries
James A. Barrus, 82, of Christian Hill Road, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was the husband of the late Adrienne (Olcowick) Barrus.
James worked in maintenance for the Westerly School System for many years until his retirement and was a talented woodworker. He enjoyed both freshwater and saltwater fishing, and was a member of the Weekapaug Surfcasters and Jonah's Fishing Club. James was also active in local Shuffleboard leagues for many years.
He will be dearly missed by his three children, Mark D. Barrus and wife Joan of Voluntown, CT, Peter W. Barrus of Westerly and Cindy Manfredi and husband RJ of North Stonington; three siblings, William Barrus of Charlestown, and Barbara Murphy and Linda Hudon, both of Lake Placid, FL; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Mr. Barrus was predeceased by his sister Ann Terranova.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
