James C. Villano Obituary
James C. Villano
WESTERLY - James C. Villano passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband to Nancy (nee Ward) and loving father to daughter Teresa and son-in-law Kenneth. Son of the late Margaret and Joseph, he was born and raised in the Bronx, New York.
James was a Vietnam Veteran and then worked for the City of New York for more than 20 years. He was a current member of the VFW Post 8955 in Westerly. James was an avid and loyal fan of the New York Sports Teams ~ Yankees, Giants, Rangers and Knicks and there wasn't a crossword puzzle he couldn't solve!
James is survived by his loving family ~ sister-in-law Jeannie and husband Ray Tomao; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-niece and great-nephews. He was a loving uncle and Godfather to Christopher James Tomao (predeceased).
James defined resilience from serving in the Vietnam War, to surviving a paralyzing stroke, to a quadruple by-pass and finally through his fight with terminal cancer. He never let any of these challenges stop him from living his life. He showed strength and determination to his end.
Arrangements will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 8, 2020
