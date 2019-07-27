|
|
James F. Rossi Sr., of Westerly passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 after a long illness.
He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on Feb. 23, 1934, son of the late Thomas Rossi and Agnes Rossi Bartley.
Mr. Rossi was married for over 52 years to the late Sally (Nye) Rossi with whom he shared his love for life with, they raised their family, started a business, and later in life traveled the world together.
He leaves his four children, James Rossi and his wife, Alice Sheridan of Newburyport, MA, Kathleen Stanley and her husband David Auperin of Easton, MA, Robert Rossi and his wife, Corinne of Stonington, CT and Edward Rossi and his wife, Sarah of Price, UT; eight loving grandchildren, Robert Rossi and Jackie Spiers, Elizabeth, Patrick and Jane Sheridan Rossi, Zeke and Zahara Rossi and Jackson Stanley; and six great-grandchildren along with many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Mr. Rossi was graduate of Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and earned a BS in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh where he swam competitively. He was a lifelong member of the American Society of Metals International and a Register Professional Engineer. Mr. Rossi held numerous positions in research and development, production and marketing with United States Steel, Republic Steel, Universal Cyclops, and Simmonds Industries, and in 1984, he and his wife started Scientific Alloys, Inc., a specialty steel firm still active today. He was an active communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, and the Church of St. Clare's. Mr. Rossi was an avid swimmer and scuba diver and longtime diving instructor. He spent many summers sailing and exploring Long Island Sound.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Westerly Yacht Club, 1 Watch Hill Road, Westerly, Rhode Island.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Rossi's name can be made to Central Catholic High School, 4720 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, www.centralcatholichs.com .
Published in The Westerly Sun on July 27, 2019