James George Lihou, 88 of Westerly, RI passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019. He was proud to be a lifelong resident of the town of Westerly. He retired from Electric Boat as a Draftsman Aide. He served as a Range Platoon Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Jim was very involved with the Camel GT and IMSA racing circuits and spent many years travelling the country timing the races. He also enjoyed racing himself, often telling the story of getting to ice race a mini cooper against Paul Newman. Jim touched so many lives with that grin that he was always willing to share. He was quick with a story to tell or a memory to reminisce about. He spent many happy times at his favorite restaurant, The Brick Oven in Ashaway, and absolutely loved all the staff that worked there as well as many of the other frequent customers of the restaurant.
He was predeceased by his parents, George Moore and Geneva (Saunders) Lihou. He was also predeceased by his siblings Ann (Lihou) and her husband Ward McDarby II, Robert Lihou, and Sarah (Lihou) and her husband Francis Parkinson. He was also predeceased by his nephew Thomas Parkinson and his niece Linda Parkinson Brooks.
He leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Margaret McDarby, Mickey McDarby III, Gary Parkinson, Michael Parkinson, Richard Parkinson, Pamela Hewitt, Janet Krus and their respective families.
Burial and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019