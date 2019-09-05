|
James M. Brocato, of Canal Street, Westerly, passed away at Pendleton Health & Rehab in Mystic on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born in Westerly, he was a son of the late James and Alice Brocato.
James worked as a pipefitter for Electric Boat for many years. He enjoyed doing yard work and was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and the Miami Dolphins.
He leaves behind his daughter Kelly Brocato of Westerly and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Linda Cloutier.
All services are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 5, 2019