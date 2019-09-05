The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brocato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Brocato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Brocato Obituary
James M. Brocato, of Canal Street, Westerly, passed away at Pendleton Health & Rehab in Mystic on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born in Westerly, he was a son of the late James and Alice Brocato.
James worked as a pipefitter for Electric Boat for many years. He enjoyed doing yard work and was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and the Miami Dolphins.
He leaves behind his daughter Kelly Brocato of Westerly and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Linda Cloutier.
All services are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now