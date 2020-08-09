1/
James O. Nordeng
ASHAWAY - James O. Nordeng, beloved husband for 52 years of Sherry (Szubinski) Nordeng, of Maxson Hill Road, Ashaway, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 74.

Born in Houston, Texas, he was the son of the late James E. and Ruth Moxson Nordeng.

James worked in sales for Hilti Corp. for many years. He was a US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, stationed on the USS New Orleans. James was raised spending summers in Quonochontaug, and his aquatic inclination led him to become an avid salt water fisherman and Dive Master. His love for skin diving brought him all over the world, including two of his favorite places, Hawaii and Bermuda. James was also known as an accomplished photographer and enjoyed woodworking especially making furniture. He had a deep appreciation of nature and animals. He raised 8 Dalmatians and many cats throughout his life and leaves behind his loyal Dally, Maggie, and cat Baby.

In addition to his wife Sherry, he will be dearly missed by his two daughters, Heather Nordeng of Westerly and Heidi Nordeng of Ashaway; as well as his brother David Nordeng of Charlestown. He also leaves nieces Emily Szubinski and Kelly Bilodeau of Hartford and nephew Matthew Langdon of Charlestown. James was predeceased by two sisters, Deanna Nordeng and Pamela Langdon.

All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to HopeHospiceRI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
