James P. Crider, Sr., 85, former owner of the Crider Farm, Pendleton Hill Rd., North Stonington, Ct went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on July 20, 2019. He was the husband of the late Gloria (Ahern) Crider.

Born in North Stonington, CT he was the son of the late Joseph and Ruth (Crosby) Crider.

James had been the owner and operator of James Crider & Sons Excavation. He was also known for his potato, sweet corn and vegetable farm. People from miles around would come to buy his sweet corn at the Crider Farm Stand and would always come away with one of Jims' stories. James was Past President of the North Stonington Lions Club and a former Selectman for the town of North Stonington CT. He was a former longtime member of the Second Baptist Church in North Stonington, CT. He was a present member of the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Ashaway, RI.

James loved playing cards, horseshoes, and baseball. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by two sons, James Crider Jr. (Cathy) of Hope Valley, RI and Jeffrey Crider (Barbara) of Orneville, ME; three daughters, Diana Kettle of Stonington, CT, Denise James (Bill) of Westerly, RI and Doreen Winslow (Randy) of North Stonington, CT; and son-in-law Bruce Speedy. James also leaves his brother Henry Crider and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Deborah Speedy and six siblings.

A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 am at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 27 Chase Hill Rd., Ashaway, RI. There are no visiting hours. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, RI is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pilgrim Baptist Church Parking Lot Fund, 27 Chase Hill Rd., Ashaway, RI 02804. Published in The Westerly Sun on July 24, 2019