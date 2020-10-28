James R. Murray, Jr., "Jim," 86, New York Yankees fanatic, formerly of Wayne, NJ, Wall, NJ, Williamstown, Ma, Stuart, FL, Cinncinatus, NY, and Pawcatuck, CT, was taken from this world on September 18th, 2020 as the New York Yankees were setting a new record for the most home runs made in a single inning.

Born in Newark, NJ on January 31, 1934, the eldest son of Grace C.( Earle ) Murray and James R. Murray, Sr., he grew up in Newark, playing stick ball in the street with his Uncle Walter " Buddy" Earle. Following Bud to his first job as a shoeshine boy, he then followed him to play baseball on inner city baseball teams throughout his childhood. He attended St Joseph's Catholic School, St Benedict's Prep School and Barringer High School. He graduated from Montclair State Teachers College. Throughout his academic career, he was known as a clever, bright student and an outstanding basketball and baseball player. He loved sports, truly excelled in baseball, and did pitch briefly for The Pittsburgh Pirates. He also served briefly in the United States Army.

A gifted educator, he was employed by The State of New Jersey's Department of Education for many years filling several teaching roles including: junior high physical education, math and high school history. Finding his niche as part of a Learning Disabilities Teacher Consultant Team, he was instrumental in providing a state of the art model for The United States to follow for creating customized curricula for the purpose of integrating into the mainstream classroom those students struggling with various learning disabilities. He was a valued and respected member of the team and was appreciated for using his gift of humor to connect with challenging students. He retired in 1996.

He married Sandra Ragno in 1958. Beginning their family in Wayne, NJ, relocating to Williamstown, Ma, in the mid 1970's, then finally retiring to Stuart, FL., in each location " Jim and Sandy" made wonderful friends with neighbors, church communities and "hockey parents'' from Northern Berkshire Youth Hockey, who truly loved them and enjoyed their warmth, humor and intelligence. He was an exceptional scrabble player, a master at play on words, lover of classical music, opera, and theatre. He planted amazing maple trees, grew fabulous impatiens flowers every summer, was a true lawn warrior and adored watching Tom Brady and the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl season after season. He remained married until Sandy's passing in 2010.

He was a loving, kind father. Generous to a fault, he was known to give anyone in need the shirt off his back, and sometimes would not hesitate to offer the shirt off your back too!

He leaves behind his grown children:Jamie-Lynn Murray, Gregory Murray, April Higgins and

Son in Law, Joe Higgins. Joshua Murray and his partner, Nicole Fabian. His infant son, Richard, predeceased him.

Truly a comical grandfather and great grandfather, he is the source of many funny memories and will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his grandchildren Aaron Higgins and his wife Marian, James Higgins and Emily Higgins, Alexander Murray, and great granddaughter, Lily Higgins. Funny stories of him will be passed on to his "due-anytime-now" great granddaughter, Demiana Higgins.

He was predeceased by two younger brothers Jack and Micheal Murray. He leaves behind his last surviving sibling, SSR, Sheila Murray (Sisters of St. Joseph) of Somers Point, New Jersey. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews: " The King Girls" "Grace-Lorraine" " Thomas and Fredrick" "The Morristown Murrays" "The Pittsburgh Murrays" "Aunt Nancy Ragno, Chad and Michelle" and of course ...." The Ferros."

Game over….But good game, Jimmy, Jim, Mr. Murray, Dad, Uncle Jim, Grandpa Jim, Great Gramps. You may have had a few strikeouts… hit a few foul balls… but in your single inning, you did manage to hit more than a few out of the park.

Due to the Covid 19 risk, multiple private Celebration of Life gatherings are occurring at different times in various states.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store