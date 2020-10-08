1/1
James Robert Baillargeon
1945 - 2020
James Robert Baillargeon, age 75, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with Crohn's disease. Born on May 30, 1945, to Charles Edward and Loretta Marie (Doyer) of Bristol, CT.; Jim was their fourth son. Survived by his brother Charles Edward Baillargeon of Yarmouth Massachusetts and his brother Paul and sister-in-law Joan Baillargeon of Burlington CT. Jim's third brother, Thomas Baillargeon passed in 2010. Jim is also survived by his 5 nieces and nephews.
Jim's faithful fur-companion, Tipper, was able to be by his side, giving him kisses and letting Jim know that he was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
After serving in Vietnam as part of the United States Air Force, Jim was honorably discharged on June 20, 1967. Returning home, Jim resumed his private career as a social worker for the Rhode Island School District. Jim was selected to be a Big Brother through the Big Brother program of Rhode Island and would volunteer at the Westerly Hospital, giving of his time and guidance to others, whenever possible.
Jim is best remembered for enjoying a beautiful view of the water and a walk with Tipper.
Donations in honor of Jim may be made to the Crohn's Foundation or the Westerly Animal Hospital.
At this time, services will be held privately. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory
64 Friendship St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2352
