James Robert Baillargeon, age 75, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with Crohn's disease. Born on May 30, 1945, to Charles Edward and Loretta Marie (Doyer) of Bristol, CT.; Jim was their fourth son. Survived by his brother Charles Edward Baillargeon of Yarmouth Massachusetts and his brother Paul and sister-in-law Joan Baillargeon of Burlington CT. Jim's third brother, Thomas Baillargeon passed in 2010. Jim is also survived by his 5 nieces and nephews.
Jim's faithful fur-companion, Tipper, was able to be by his side, giving him kisses and letting Jim know that he was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
After serving in Vietnam as part of the United States Air Force, Jim was honorably discharged on June 20, 1967. Returning home, Jim resumed his private career as a social worker for the Rhode Island School District. Jim was selected to be a Big Brother through the Big Brother program of Rhode Island and would volunteer at the Westerly Hospital, giving of his time and guidance to others, whenever possible.
Jim is best remembered for enjoying a beautiful view of the water and a walk with Tipper.
Donations in honor of Jim may be made to the Crohn's Foundation or the Westerly Animal Hospital.
