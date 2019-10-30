The Westerly Sun Obituaries
James Robert DiGangi Obituary
James Robert DiGangi, 33, formerly of Cheshire, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 25, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Calling hours for James will be held 9:30 A.M to 11:15 A.M, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St, 06410. Mr. DiGangi's funeral procession will leave the funeral home 11:30 A.M and proceed to St. Bridget Church/ St. Bridget of Sweden Parish for a funeral mass at 12:00 P.M. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Donations in his name can made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or an online photo, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
