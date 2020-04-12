|
|
James "Jim" Varas, 82, of Pawcatuck, CT died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a brief illness.
Jim was the beloved husband of 60 years to Peggy (Hewitt) Varas and lived in Wequetequock for all of his married life.
Jim was born in Westerly and grew up in Bradford, RI. He was the son of the late Manuel and Agnes (Silva) Varas.
A master cabinet maker, Jim owned and operated his own business, Homewood Cabinet Co. Inc. up until his retirement In Jan. 2000.
Jim was a member of the Westerly-Pawcatuck Region Antique Auto Club where he held numerous positions. An avid car enthusiast, he enjoyed attending local and out of state car events where he could show off his antique cars. Jim was also a twenty year member of the Westerly Senior Citizens Center most recently serving as Vice President. In his earlier years, Jim had served in the RI Army National Guard. He was a loyal Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and UCONN Women's Basketball fan.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his four children, William Varas (Abbe) of Norwich & FL., Michael Varas (Nicole) of North Stonington, Stephen Varas of Pawcatuck; and Janet Clark (William) of Charlestown, RI; a brother, Robert Varas (Johanna) of FL; a sister, Elaine Gingerella (Robert) of Pawcatuck; his grandchildren, Tad, Jason, Kevin, Joshua, Justin, Jessica, Meaghan, Jamie, Madison, William, Hunter and Cassidy; nine great-grandchildren; eight nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately at this time. A celebration honoring his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory can be made to the Westerly Senior Citizens Center 39 State St. Westerly, RI. 02891.
The Mystic Funeral Home is handling Jim's arrangements.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 12, 2020