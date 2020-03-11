|
|
Jamie W. Paul, 25, of Hopkinton, R.I., passed away on Friday, March 6th, 2020. Jamie is the beloved son of Douglas and Sandra Paul. Jamie was predeceased by his paternal grandparents William and Sylvia Paul, and his maternal grandparents Paul and Mary Palumbo. Jamie leaves behind his Uncle Paul and Aunt Linda Palumbo, Uncle Wayne and Aunt Rosemary Palumbo, Uncle Bob and the late Carol Palumbo, Aunt Pamela Paul and Aunt Debbie Corey. He also leaves behind his cousins; Rebecca (Palumbo) Wnek and family, Melissa (Palumbo) Morrone and family, Brian Palumbo and John Viera, Lauren (Palumbo) Tipton and family. Lastly he leaves behind his loyal dogs; Mya and Kona.
Jamie loved life. You could always find him outdoors or working on a project. He loved snowboarding, bonfires, riding his motorcycle, and driving anything he could get his hands on. He especially loved being with his friends.
Jamie's heart was in Killington Vt. where he Ski Patrolled and most recently was grooming the ski slopes. The time he spent in R.I. he loved his carpentry jobs. He was a hard worker and always gave his best. He was a loyal friend and most importantly a loyal son. He will be forever missed by his best friends; his Mom and Dad.
A celebration of Jamie's Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Donations in Jamie's name can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020