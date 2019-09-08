Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Mark Evangelical Lutheran
248 Broadway
Norwich, CT 06360
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
248 Broadway
Norwich, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Cllifford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Lillian Cllifford


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Lillian Cllifford Obituary
Jane Lillian (Vars) Clifford (84) of Norwich passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 surrounded by family.
Jane was born May 14, 1935 in Westerly Rhode Island, the first child of Priscilla Nichols and Wilbur Everett Vars.
A Celebration of her life will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church 248 Broadway, Norwich CT on September 14 from 11-1 pm.
For more on Jane's life go to http://www.legacy.com/funerals/woyasz-norwich-montville/obituary.aspx?n=jane-l-clifford-vars&pid=193810375
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.