|
|
Jane Lillian (Vars) Clifford (84) of Norwich passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 surrounded by family.
Jane was born May 14, 1935 in Westerly Rhode Island, the first child of Priscilla Nichols and Wilbur Everett Vars.
A Celebration of her life will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church 248 Broadway, Norwich CT on September 14 from 11-1 pm.
For more on Jane's life go to http://www.legacy.com/funerals/woyasz-norwich-montville/obituary.aspx?n=jane-l-clifford-vars&pid=193810375
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 8, 2019