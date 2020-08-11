Jane "Mimi" Murray, 86, of Woonsocket, died August 3, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Mello and Laura (Monsour) Diohep.

She worked as a teacher for the Woonsocket School Dept., teaching a variety of subjects. After her retirement and the birth of her first grandson, Westerly became her second home. She lived for spending time with her grandsons as well as her close and extended family, and friends. She loved walking, reading, the Boston Red Sox, and the New England Patriots. Jane was also a devoted communicant of St. Charles Church, Woonsocket.

Jane was the wife of the late James Murray, and was pre-deceased by her daughter, Lauri Cillino Luzzi, and her sister Lila Hannah. She is survived by her son Michael Murray and his fiancé Tina Kirchman of Woonsocket; her sister, Marion Smith of Falmouth, MA; her brother, John Diohep of Venice, FL; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, and Benito Cillino of Westerly.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10 - 11 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. Funeral service and burial will be private.

