Jane P. (Gilmore) Smith, beloved wife for 63 years of Charles R. "Smitty" Smith, Sr., of Davis Ave., Pawcatuck, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 84.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late George F., Sr. and Catherine Gilmore.
Jane graduated from Westerly High School in 1954. She loved the life she and Smitty built together over the decades of their marriage. Jane enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her family, particularly with her grandchildren whom she adored.
She leaves her three children, Charles R. Smith, Jr. and George M. Smith, both of Pawcatuck and Catherine "Terrie" Wood of Orlando, FL; five grandchildren, Monica, Chris, Jordan, Mackenzie and Amanda; as well as three great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Flynn and Willow; and many nieces and nephews. Jane was predeceased by her son-in-law James Wood; daughter-in-law Dana L. Smith; and her brother George F. Gilmore, Jr.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday at 10am at St. Michael Church, 60 Liberty St., Pawcatuck. Visiting hours are omitted. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjudes.org
)
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com