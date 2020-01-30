|
Jane S. (Smyrniotes) Koumanelis, 89, a lifelong resident of Pawcatuck, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 following a brief illness.
Born in Westerly RI, Jane was the daughter of the late George and Alexandria (Tsacona) Smyrniotes. She was predeceased by her husband, Vasilios "Bill" Koumanelis and four of her sisters; Antoinette, Mary, and Julia Smyrniotes and Eva Sculco.
Jane worked as a waitress at many local restaurants including the Wilcox Tavern in Charlestown, RI, up until her retirement in 2005. She is survived by a son; Alexander, his wife Judith, and their sons, Nathan and Neil, a sister, Nikki Brennan of Pawcatuck, and two nieces; Victoria Morin and her husband Will, of Middletown, RI, and Diane Brennan of Pawcatuck.
The Koumanelis Family wishes to thank the staff at the Groton Regency Center for the kindness and care shown to Jane during her stay there.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the River Bend Cemetery in Westerly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase Street, Pawcatuck 06379.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020