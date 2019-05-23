Janet B. Forcier, age 66, passed away on May 22nd, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Janet is survived by her husband Skipper, her daughter Abagail, her sisters Christine, Patricia and Roseanne, her son-in-law Bryan, her grandchildren Alice and Duncan, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Janet was an incredible mother, grandmother, a dedicated teacher and a friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her mother Angelina Massie and her father Nicholas Massie.

Janet grew up in Brooklyn, NY but lived most of her life in Rhode Island. She graduated from Connecticut College with a degree in art history and later from Rhode Island College with a degree in education. She taught Catholic elementary school at St. Pius X for over twenty years. She was a fantastic teacher, and was devoted to her students and her faith.

Janet loved gardening, art, her daughter Abagail and her two grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and she made the best chicken cutlets in the world.

There will be a Mass of Remembrance at St. Pius X Church, Westerly RI on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at 11 am. Published in The Westerly Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019