Janet D. " Jan " ( Marcotte ) Servideo, 83, of High Street, Westerly, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019. Born on February 21, 1936 in Pawcatuck, CT, she was the daughter of the late David and Melanise ( LaVigne) Marcotte . She was married to the late Mario Servideo for 60 years. She is survived by her children: Liz Geiger, Paul Servideo and wife Carla, Jeanne McColl and husband Jay, Carolyn Orr and husband Michael. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren: Stevan Geiger Jr., Emily Geiger, Paul E. Servideo, James Servideo, Benjamin Servideo, Cameron McColl, Elena Taylor, Nathan McColl, Olivia Orr, Collin McColl and Christopher Orr. She was blessed with eleven great grandchildren; Tyler Muller Dominic Servideo, Maeve Servideo, Stevan Geiger lll, Grace Servideo, Marion Servideo, Lucas Servideo, Elizabeth Watson, Oliver Taylor, Margaret Servideo, Maria Servideo. She was predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters; Rita Cook, David Marcotte, Anita Kaiser, Norman Marcotte, Donald Marcotte, Elizabeth Fontana, Vivian Marcotte, Joan Watrous, Louis Marcotte, and John Marcotte.
Janet graduated from Stonington High School as valedictorian in 1955. Children brought so much joy to her life and in addition to raising her four children she provided home day care to many area children. She was a small business owner with her husband, Mario. She ended her working career at George C. Moore of Westerly where she worked in the design department and retired after 10 years of employment. She had a strong Catholic faith and was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church of Westerly.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly, RI. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI. Calling hours are Sunday from 4pm-7pm at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's name can be made to the at act.alz.org or Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 18, 2019