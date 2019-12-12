|
Janet M. (Floody) Deignan, 71, of Westerly, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her home. Born in Providence, RI on October 27, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Loretta Floody.
If you knew Janet, you loved her like a mom. She had the biggest heart, always putting everyone's needs before herself. From her co-workers, to family and friends, she was the first person to offer to help you in any way that she could. She absolutely loved her position at the University of Rhode Island as an Administrative Assistant. Outside of the office, she was always out and about doing things from fairs to bazaars and of course enjoyed shopping. Janet was an animal lover through and through and a huge supporter of animal adoption. Most importantly, she loved her family and will be so dearly missed by those who knew her.
She leaves her son Gerald "Jay" Deignan, Jr. and his wife Courtney of PA; a sister Barbara McElroy of LA; many loved nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family along with her precious cat Runty. She was predeceased by her brothers John Floody, Eugene Floody and Thomas Floody and her sisters Catherine Floody, Loretta Sullivan, Joan Leonard and Mary Floody.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30am at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home for a calling hour from 9:30a.m. to 10:30a.m. Burial services will be private.
In honor of Janet's love of animals, please consider memorial contributions to the Westerly Animal Shelter "Stand Up For Animals", 33 Larry Hirsch Ln, Westerly, RI 02891.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019