Jason Scott Bliven, 53, of Charlestown, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Edward and Gail (Allen) Baker.
Jason graduated from Chariho High in 1984 before joining the US Army.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing since childhood and was known around town, for a time, as the "Bass Man".
He is survived by his siblings Joseph Baker of Charlestown, Ivan Bliven of New Hampshire, Bowen Bliven of New Hampshire, Rhonda Tyre of South Carolina, Timothy Baker of South Kingstown, Anthony Baker of Pawtucket, Laurie Baker-Flynn of San Francisco, CA and Carleen Fredette of South Kingstown as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Kevin Bliven-Baker (a.k.a. Kiev Tuen Pariseau Atreides).
Services will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019