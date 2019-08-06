The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Bliven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Scott Bliven

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Scott Bliven Obituary
Jason Scott Bliven, 53, of Charlestown, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Edward and Gail (Allen) Baker.
Jason graduated from Chariho High in 1984 before joining the US Army.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing since childhood and was known around town, for a time, as the "Bass Man".
He is survived by his siblings Joseph Baker of Charlestown, Ivan Bliven of New Hampshire, Bowen Bliven of New Hampshire, Rhonda Tyre of South Carolina, Timothy Baker of South Kingstown, Anthony Baker of Pawtucket, Laurie Baker-Flynn of San Francisco, CA and Carleen Fredette of South Kingstown as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Kevin Bliven-Baker (a.k.a. Kiev Tuen Pariseau Atreides).
Services will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now