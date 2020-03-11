|
Jayne (Galli) Marchand, 61, of Mystic, CT died Sunday, March 8, 2020 surrounded by her family after an eight year illness she courageously fought.
Born in New London, CT she was the daughter of Gail Galli of Mystic and the late Angelo Galli.
Jayne was employed for many years with Pfizer as an Administrative Assistant recently retiring in 2018.
She enjoyed gardening, spending her summers at the Watch Hill beach and hosting family events. Jayne also loved cooking and baking taking great pride and joy in home decorating for all seasons, especially at Christmas time.
In addition to her mother, she leaves her beloved husband of 39 years, Donald C. Marchand Jr., her two children, Chase Marchand and his wife, Tina and Jacquelyn Rato and her husband, Allan, all of Uncasville; sister, Janet Bolduc and her husband, Henry Bolduc III of Mystic; four grandchildren, Cole Marchand and Natalie, Harper and Scarlett Rato; her niece, Caitlin LaLonde of Uncasville; two nephews, Lucas and Trevor Bolduc, both of Mystic; and her uncle, Ronald Brown of Pawcatuck. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Catherine Brown.
Her family will receive relatives and friends Friday, March 13th from 4-8 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A service will be held Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Her burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation in her memory to , a hospital Jayne was dedicated to supporting for so many years. (www.stjude.org)
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 11, 2020