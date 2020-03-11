The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888

Jayne (Galli) Marchand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jayne (Galli) Marchand Obituary
Jayne (Galli) Marchand, 61, of Mystic, CT died Sunday, March 8, 2020 surrounded by her family after an eight year illness she courageously fought.
Born in New London, CT she was the daughter of Gail Galli of Mystic and the late Angelo Galli.
Jayne was employed for many years with Pfizer as an Administrative Assistant recently retiring in 2018.
She enjoyed gardening, spending her summers at the Watch Hill beach and hosting family events. Jayne also loved cooking and baking taking great pride and joy in home decorating for all seasons, especially at Christmas time.
In addition to her mother, she leaves her beloved husband of 39 years, Donald C. Marchand Jr., her two children, Chase Marchand and his wife, Tina and Jacquelyn Rato and her husband, Allan, all of Uncasville; sister, Janet Bolduc and her husband, Henry Bolduc III of Mystic; four grandchildren, Cole Marchand and Natalie, Harper and Scarlett Rato; her niece, Caitlin LaLonde of Uncasville; two nephews, Lucas and Trevor Bolduc, both of Mystic; and her uncle, Ronald Brown of Pawcatuck. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Catherine Brown.
Her family will receive relatives and friends Friday, March 13th from 4-8 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A service will be held Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Her burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation in her memory to , a hospital Jayne was dedicated to supporting for so many years. (www.stjude.org)
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -