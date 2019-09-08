|
|
Jean Adelaide Raynor Mase was born on July 11, 1919 to Francis Ketchum Raynor and Josephine Matthews Raynor in Glenridge NJ, the family was raised in Mountain Lakes NJ. Jean had one sister named Eleanor. The Raynor's were a family of bridge players who also loved the outdoors. After finishing her studies in the Human Ecology department at Cornell, Jean was an Office Training Supervisor at Bambergers until she enlisted in the Navy in 1944. She served as a Lt. (jg) from 1944 to 1947 in Portland Oregon where she was the Supervisor of Shipbuilding. While on leave she met her future husband Robert, (who predeceased her in 1999), at Quonnie, Charlestown, R.I. Jean and Bob had two sons Robert and Laurence. The Mase family was raised in Cedar Grove NJ, but they spent many weekends and summers in Quonnie where it all began. Jean loved living in Cedar Grove and always held a special place in her heart for her friends on Franklin St. Jean and Bob moved to Quonnie for their retirement in 1981 and it was in Quonnie where Jean's many more friendships flourished and she continued to be loved by all who knew her. Everyone knew Jean as the lady sitting and waving from her front room to all passersby. Jean found a home in the Dunn's Corner Community Church Presbyterian (DCCCP) which she attended for nearly half her life. Jean's sister Eleanor, whom she is predeceased by, has one daughter Cathy who loves Jean dearly. In short, Jean loved her family and friends above anything, and she loved breathing in the Quonnie air until the end. In the last two years of her life, Jean found a home in the Chestnut Cottages at the Elms Retirement Center in Westerly, RI. The staff loved her dearly (and she them) and the whole Mase family always felt at home there. After recently celebrating her 100th birthday, Jean passed early in the morning on the 26th of August with her granddaughter Meredith holding her hand. She is survived by her two sons Robbie and Laurie, Laurie's wife Joyce and their daughters Carolyn and Meredith; her niece Catherine (Cathy) Burns Quencer, Cathy's husband Bill, and their two children Elizabeth and Luke. The family asks that donations be sent to the DCCCP youth group, so that the church she loved so much can live on for generations.
Jean never wore black; in honor of Jean's memory, please wear color to her service of celebration that will be on Sunday September 22nd during the 10am service at the Dunn's Corner Community Church Presbyterian in Westerly, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019