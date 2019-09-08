The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Rhode Island
571 Greenville Road
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-0620
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Dunn's Corner Community Church Presbyterian
Westerly, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Mase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Adelaide (Raynor) Mase


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Adelaide (Raynor) Mase Obituary
Jean Adelaide Raynor Mase was born on July 11, 1919 to Francis Ketchum Raynor and Josephine Matthews Raynor in Glenridge NJ, the family was raised in Mountain Lakes NJ. Jean had one sister named Eleanor. The Raynor's were a family of bridge players who also loved the outdoors. After finishing her studies in the Human Ecology department at Cornell, Jean was an Office Training Supervisor at Bambergers until she enlisted in the Navy in 1944. She served as a Lt. (jg) from 1944 to 1947 in Portland Oregon where she was the Supervisor of Shipbuilding. While on leave she met her future husband Robert, (who predeceased her in 1999), at Quonnie, Charlestown, R.I. Jean and Bob had two sons Robert and Laurence. The Mase family was raised in Cedar Grove NJ, but they spent many weekends and summers in Quonnie where it all began. Jean loved living in Cedar Grove and always held a special place in her heart for her friends on Franklin St. Jean and Bob moved to Quonnie for their retirement in 1981 and it was in Quonnie where Jean's many more friendships flourished and she continued to be loved by all who knew her. Everyone knew Jean as the lady sitting and waving from her front room to all passersby. Jean found a home in the Dunn's Corner Community Church Presbyterian (DCCCP) which she attended for nearly half her life. Jean's sister Eleanor, whom she is predeceased by, has one daughter Cathy who loves Jean dearly. In short, Jean loved her family and friends above anything, and she loved breathing in the Quonnie air until the end. In the last two years of her life, Jean found a home in the Chestnut Cottages at the Elms Retirement Center in Westerly, RI. The staff loved her dearly (and she them) and the whole Mase family always felt at home there. After recently celebrating her 100th birthday, Jean passed early in the morning on the 26th of August with her granddaughter Meredith holding her hand. She is survived by her two sons Robbie and Laurie, Laurie's wife Joyce and their daughters Carolyn and Meredith; her niece Catherine (Cathy) Burns Quencer, Cathy's husband Bill, and their two children Elizabeth and Luke. The family asks that donations be sent to the DCCCP youth group, so that the church she loved so much can live on for generations.

Jean never wore black; in honor of Jean's memory, please wear color to her service of celebration that will be on Sunday September 22nd during the 10am service at the Dunn's Corner Community Church Presbyterian in Westerly, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now