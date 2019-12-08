|
|
Jean (Taylor) Browning, 81, of San Antonio, FL passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 after an extended illness. She was the wife of the late Bob Browning and a communicant of Christ Episcopal Church.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Leland (Ted) and Mary Taylor. Jean was a graduate of Westerly High School, Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School, and the University of New Haven. She spent her professional career in the employ of General Dynamics Electric Boat Division in Groton, CT beginning in the secretarial pool and working her way up to the position of Department Manager of Graphic Reproduction.
After her retirement, Jean relocated to Florida where she became active in the Red Hat Society and the local Homeowners Association board, played golf and cards, and traveled extensively.
Jean is survived by her daughters Kelly Fredrickson (Carl) of Panama City Beach, FL and Jodi Bergen (Gregory) of Bow, NH; grandchildren Olivia Bergen and Nicholas Bergen; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is pre-deceased by her sister Janet Dobson and brother Charles Taylor.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Jean's name to the WHS Alumni Scholarship Fund Inc., P.O. Box 324, Westerly, RI 02891.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 8, 2019