Jean C. Carrier, 90, of Hope Valley, RI died peacefully on Sunday April 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty (Strobler) Carrier.

Born in Fall River, MA on September 9, 1928, he was the son of the late Honore and Marie Louise (Berube) Carrier.

Jean served his country proudly in the United States Army and retired as a Machinists for the Rhode Island Air National Guard, 143rd Airlift Wing.

Jean had a strong faith and was an active member and communicant of St. Joseph Church in Hope Valley, RI.

He will be sadly missed by his son, Richard C. Carrier and his wife Leandra Carrier of Rome, NY and his granddaughter, Taylor Carrier. He also leaves his brother, Paul Carrier and sister Ann Desilets both of Fall River, MA.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI. Please meet at the Administration Building of the cemetery.