The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
North Stonington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Lowenhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Frances (Lombardi) Lowenhardt


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Frances (Lombardi) Lowenhardt Obituary
Jean Frances (Lombardi) Loewenhardt, 78, of Stonington, CT passed into God The Father's Eternal Embrace on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Dominic and Jean (Tullio) Lombardi and was born October 8, 1940 in East Longmeadow, MA.
Jean was wed to Hubert H. Loewenhardt by the Rites of The Roman Catholic Church on March 3, 1962 and remained married to Hubert for fifty seven years until her passing.
In addition to her husband, she leaves a son, Christopher Francis Loewenhardt; a brother, Samuel; four nieces and three nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Jean at 10:00am on Monday, August 12th at St. Thomas More Church, North Stonington, CT. Her burial will follow the mass at St. Michael's Cemetery in Pawcatuck, CT. There are no calling hours.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of her arrangements.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now