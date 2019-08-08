|
Jean Frances (Lombardi) Loewenhardt, 78, of Stonington, CT passed into God The Father's Eternal Embrace on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Dominic and Jean (Tullio) Lombardi and was born October 8, 1940 in East Longmeadow, MA.
Jean was wed to Hubert H. Loewenhardt by the Rites of The Roman Catholic Church on March 3, 1962 and remained married to Hubert for fifty seven years until her passing.
In addition to her husband, she leaves a son, Christopher Francis Loewenhardt; a brother, Samuel; four nieces and three nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Jean at 10:00am on Monday, August 12th at St. Thomas More Church, North Stonington, CT. Her burial will follow the mass at St. Michael's Cemetery in Pawcatuck, CT. There are no calling hours.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of her arrangements.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019