Jean H. Greene, cherished mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on December 7 at the Westerly Hospital. She was born on September 21, 1937 to Frank and Ruth (Main) Osterman. Jean was the strong and caring mother of five children: Terri Saunders (husband, Dave), Ronald Ultsch, David Ultsch, Karen Barrus (husband, Michael), all of Westerly, and Lori Ultsch of Ashaway. She also leaves behind Terry Ultsch of Westerly, father of her children, and seven grandchildren. We will all miss her deeply. Many knew "Jeannie" as the smiling lady at the gas station on Main St., where she worked for almost twenty years until her mid-70s and would eventually become manager. Our mother possessed a subtle, yet pointed sense of humor. Everyone's foibles amused her, but she never had anything but a kind word for all. She was thoughtful, hardworking, and generous. She loved gift giving and shopping for others to the point that her children regularly had to find room in their freezers for whatever McQuade's had on sale that week. Mom made her home with Ronald for the past 14 years, where she enjoyed his cooking and watching her favorite shows. She liked driving, spending time with family, watching birds with Lori, decorating Terri's tree at Christmas, and Sunday dinner at Karen's with the obligatory scratch-offs afterwards. David fondly remembers childhood drives with Mom down Route 49 to Jewett City, admiring cows at pasture on their way to visit Grandma Ruth. Jean's brothers Arne ("Freddie") and Leo Dahlgren predeceased her; her sister Helen Jacobson of Exeter survives her. It is our deepest regret that we were not able to fulfill our mother's wish to pass at home, but we find comfort in knowing that, as she requested, her ashes will rest with her father, brothers, and cousins at First Hopkinton Cemetery in Ashaway. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 12, 5 – 7pm at the Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home in Westerly; funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, we request that you perform an act of kindness in memory of our beautiful mother.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 10, 2019