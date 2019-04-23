|
Jean J. Golding, 77, of Crandall Lane, Ashaway, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Jean was born in N. Kingstown and worked at Levington Manufacturing for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
She leaves four children, Lawrence Golding of Ashaway, Richard Hartley of Texas, Lisa Tremblay of S. Kingstown and Kathy Hartley-Wiggins of Rochester, NY; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 23, 2019