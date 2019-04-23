The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Golding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean J. Golding

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean J. Golding Obituary
Jean J. Golding, 77, of Crandall Lane, Ashaway, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Jean was born in N. Kingstown and worked at Levington Manufacturing for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
She leaves four children, Lawrence Golding of Ashaway, Richard Hartley of Texas, Lisa Tremblay of S. Kingstown and Kathy Hartley-Wiggins of Rochester, NY; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now