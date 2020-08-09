Jean M. (Rathbun) Place, Charlestown, RI, passed away August 5, 2020 at the age of 91.
Daughter of A. Fred Alexander Rathbun and Mary (Greene) Rathbun. Jean was a member of the Westerly High School Class of 1947.
She worked at the Jiminy Cricket Nursery School of Ashaway and was an Assistant Librarian in the children's room at the Westerly Public Library.
She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence G. Place. She is survived by her daughters Linda Benoit and Debra Fortune. She was predeceased by her son Gary Place, grandsons Gary Place III and Ronald Benoit, and sisters Ellen Kenyon, Virginia Main, brothers Harold Rathbun, Charles Rathbun, and Robert Rathbun.
She was the Grandmother of Alan Benoit, Jr., Melissa Benoit, Jeremey Fortune, Kerri Brown, and Zachary Place. She was the Great-Grandmother of Cody Benoit, Nickolas Benoit, Madison Fortune, Jaedon Brown, Nolan Brown, Sadie Brown, Hunter Fortune and Cormac Brown.
A special thank you to the Westerly Health Center for the wonderful care she received there.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are kindly omitted.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI is assisting the family with arrangements.
