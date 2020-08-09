1/1
Jean M. (Rathbun) Place
Jean M. (Rathbun) Place, Charlestown, RI, passed away August 5, 2020 at the age of 91.
Daughter of A. Fred Alexander Rathbun and Mary (Greene) Rathbun. Jean was a member of the Westerly High School Class of 1947.
She worked at the Jiminy Cricket Nursery School of Ashaway and was an Assistant Librarian in the children's room at the Westerly Public Library.
She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence G. Place. She is survived by her daughters Linda Benoit and Debra Fortune. She was predeceased by her son Gary Place, grandsons Gary Place III and Ronald Benoit, and sisters Ellen Kenyon, Virginia Main, brothers Harold Rathbun, Charles Rathbun, and Robert Rathbun.
She was the Grandmother of Alan Benoit, Jr., Melissa Benoit, Jeremey Fortune, Kerri Brown, and Zachary Place. She was the Great-Grandmother of Cody Benoit, Nickolas Benoit, Madison Fortune, Jaedon Brown, Nolan Brown, Sadie Brown, Hunter Fortune and Cormac Brown.
A special thank you to the Westerly Health Center for the wonderful care she received there.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are kindly omitted.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI is assisting the family with arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
