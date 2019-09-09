The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Warwick, RI
View Map
Jean (Entwistle) Patefield-Costa, of Charlestown, 91, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Dimas "Dan" Costa and the late Thomas J. Patefield, Sr. She was the daughter of the late James and Irene V. (Jelinek) Entwistle. She was the beloved mother of Diane M. Patefield (Richard Lee) of Charlestown, Cheryl P. Dowdell (William) of Charlestown, Thomas J. Patefield (Laurel) and Scott S. Patefield (Janelle). She was the sister of the late James Entwistle and sister-in-law of the late Stephen V. Patefield, Josephine Entwistle and Florence Johnson. She was "Mimi" to her eight grandchildren, James Patefield (Mackenzie), Kellyn Kalish (Brett), Emily Larochelle (Trevor), Mary Patefield, Brian Dowdell (Emily), Mark Dowdell (Kaitlyn), Michael Dowdell and Gregory Dowdell; and her great grandchildren Ava, Joel, Thomas, Everett and Madeline. She was the sister-in-law of Richard E. Patefield. She is also survived by her step-children, Margaret and Elizabeth Costa and Susan Costa, Daniel Costa and Thomas Costa and eleven step grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10 am in St. Gregory the Great Church, Warwick. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-7 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Full obituary and condolences visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
