Jeffrey E. Gunther, 51, of Rockville, RI died peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on Friday March 15, 2019.

Born in Westerly, RI on May 29, 1967 he was the beloved son of Albert R. and Dianne (Ross) Gunther of Rockville, RI.

Jeffrey served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Gulf War. He was a dispatcher for the towns of Richmond and Hopkinton, RI and also had worked at United Building Supply in Richmond.

He received his Associates Degree from Community College of Rhode Island. He enjoyed reading and spending time with his beloved dog Martin.

Besides his mother and father he leaves his brother, Kenneth R. Gunther of Rockville, RI and his sister Linda Celico of Westerly and a nephew Samuel and two nieces Megan and Annie.

Funeral services will be private and burial with full military honors will be held in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.

Donations in Jeff's memory may be made to the Hope Valley Ambulance Corp. P.O. Box 205 Hope Valley, RI 02832 or Langworthy Public Library PO Box 478 Hope Valley, RI 02832

For online condolences please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019