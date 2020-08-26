1/
Jerilyn A. "Jeri" (Boyd) Smith
Jerilyn A. "Jeri" (Boyd) Smith, 77, of Hallville Road, Preston, Connecticut, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harry Smith, Jr. who predeceased her on December 4, 1999.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Arthur "Sandy" Boyd and Anna Shugrue.
Jeri was a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and all manners of craft work. She also was a golf enthusiast in her younger years.
She leaves behind her two sons, Anthony P. Smith of Pawcatuck and Joseph M. Smith of Preston; six grandchildren, Kerri, Kyle, Cory, Jacqueline, Joseph, Jr. and Jessica; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother William Boyd.
All services will be held privately. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
