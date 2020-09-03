1/
Jerome Porter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome Porter, beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle, passed away on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at the age of 39. He was the husband of Rachel (Radock) Porter of Westerly.
Jerome was a diehard Cowboys fan who enjoyed everything outdoors from tinkering out in his shed and yard, riding his dirt bike, and fishing, especially at his camp in Maine.
Born in Westerly, Jerome is the beloved son of Christine Adkins of Rhode Island and William Porter of Wisconsin.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jerome leaves behind his two sisters Jeni Porter of Rhode Island, Leana Porter of Wisconsin, and one niece, Arianna.
All services will be held privately. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved