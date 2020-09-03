Jerome Porter, beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle, passed away on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at the age of 39. He was the husband of Rachel (Radock) Porter of Westerly.
Jerome was a diehard Cowboys fan who enjoyed everything outdoors from tinkering out in his shed and yard, riding his dirt bike, and fishing, especially at his camp in Maine.
Born in Westerly, Jerome is the beloved son of Christine Adkins of Rhode Island and William Porter of Wisconsin.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jerome leaves behind his two sisters Jeni Porter of Rhode Island, Leana Porter of Wisconsin, and one niece, Arianna.
All services will be held privately. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements.