Jessica L. Bailey-Fanning

Jessica L. Bailey-Fanning Obituary
Jessica L. Bailey-Fanning, 48, of White Rock Road, Westerly, passed away on January 14th, 2020.
She was predeceased by husband Dustin K. Fanning and grandparents, John & Jesse Bailey and Edward & Barbara Gavitt.
Born in Westerly, she was the beloved daughter of Robert Bailey of N. Stonington and Denise Vincent of Westerly. She also leaves children, Kiana and Adam O'Keefe, and granddaughter Hayden Farrar, all of New Hampshire.
A graduate of Chariho High School and Sawyer Business School, Jessica was a busy mom who worked as a cook and waitress for various restaurants.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, Westerly is in care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
