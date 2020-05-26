Jessie Mary (DePerry) LoPriore, 95, of Westerly, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Royal Westerly Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Frank P. LoPriore, Sr. Born in Stonington, CT on December 4, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Jessie (DiAmico) DePerry.
Jessie enjoyed her work as a hairdresser for DePerry Beauty Salon working there for over 10 years. She loved to play bingo with her sisters-in-law Mary and Grace and was a faithful woman as a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Westerly. Most importantly, she loved her time at home with the family. From holiday gatherings, to making soupy and her nurturing care for the children and grandchildren, these were the memories that she treasured above all else. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She leaves her daughters Patricia M. Lemme and her husband Anthony of N. Stonington, Kathy-Ann Reeves and her husband Tom of Delaware; grandchildren Kyle LoPiore, Lianne Matthews and her husband Stephen and Jessica Marsiglio and her husband Adam; her great-granddaughter Mya Marsiglio; a step-brother Stephen DePerry and his wife Lorraine of Westerly; along with several nieces and nephews. Jessie was predeceased by her son Frank P. LoPriore, Jr. and her siblings Viola Kimball, Peter DePerry and John DePerry.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Royal Westerly for their care and compassion for their mom during her time in their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jessie's name to the charity of your choice.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately by the family. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly RI, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 26, 2020.