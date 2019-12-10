The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Jill A. Connell


1956 - 2019
Jill A. Connell Obituary
Jill A. Connell of Beach Pond Road Voluntown, Ct. passed away surrounded by her loved ones on December 8th, 2019 at W.W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, Ct.
Born on April 21, 1956 in Westerly, R.I., she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Atherton.
She met the love of her life, Robert Connell, at Southern Connecticut State University and were married for 38 years.
Jill was a School Psychologist at Chariho School District where she passionately helped countless children and families in need for 35 years. She enjoyed walks along
Misquamicut beach, hiking and boating with her family.
In addition to her husband Robert, she will be dearly missed by her three sons, Sean Connell, Reid Connell and Chip Connell; twin sisters, Jane Atherton and Jean Morosini of Westerly and four nephews, Lance Morosini, Kevin Morosini, Andrew Connell and Joshua Connell; and her
mother-in-law Marilyn Sunderland.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 10, 2019
