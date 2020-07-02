Jillian (Malloy) Dean, of High Street, Westerly, passed away at her home on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 70.
Born in Sommerville, Mass., she was the daughter of the late William and Anna Malloy.
Jillian worked in customer service for the Washington Trust Co. for many years.
She leaves her son Michael J. Szewc of N. Providence; three siblings, Robert Molloy, Glenda DeMullis and Ann Palmisano; granddaughter Hailie; and several nieces and nephews. Jillian was predeceased by several siblings.
All services are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jillian's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
