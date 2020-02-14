|
|
Joan Marie (McNally) Picano of Weekapaug and Shelter Harbor, RI passed away on February 1, 2020. Joan was born in Norwich, Connecticut and was the daughter of Agnes K. McNally and John J. McNally. She is survived by her loving husband of over 67 years, Joseph J. Picano and their daughters Lisa (Frank) M. Capalbo, Christine (Gary) J. Harkins and Jody (David) M. Mugford. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jamie E. Hamon, Sara M. Doyle, John J. Capalbo, Annalise M. Capalbo, Lauren A. Hatch, Kimberly M. Harkins, Christopher D. Mugford, Elise M. Mugford and Emma C. Mugford and 4 great grandchildren. Joan was a teacher, volunteer and devoted wife and mother. She loved the ocean, children, dogs, birds, nature and spending time with her family. She was an avid bridge player but would never let on how good she was. After her family, her most prized possession was her cellphone. It was always by her side so she could stay in constant touch texting her extended family. Joan was one of the most loving, caring people you will ever meet. A memorial mass and Celebration of Joan's life will take place at St. Clare's Church in Westerly, RI this summer. In lieu of -owers, the family asks that donations in Joan's memory be made to The Weekapaug Foundation for Conservation - weekapaugfoundation.org- "support us" or The Westerly Library - westerlylibrary.org - "donations" Please note her name on your donations. Joan will be greatly missed.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 14, 2020