Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Picano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Marie (McNally) Picano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Marie (McNally) Picano Obituary
Joan Marie (McNally) Picano of Weekapaug and Shelter Harbor, RI passed away on February 1, 2020. Joan was born in Norwich, Connecticut and was the daughter of Agnes K. McNally and John J. McNally. She is survived by her loving husband of over 67 years, Joseph J. Picano and their daughters Lisa (Frank) M. Capalbo, Christine (Gary) J. Harkins and Jody (David) M. Mugford. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jamie E. Hamon, Sara M. Doyle, John J. Capalbo, Annalise M. Capalbo, Lauren A. Hatch, Kimberly M. Harkins, Christopher D. Mugford, Elise M. Mugford and Emma C. Mugford and 4 great grandchildren. Joan was a teacher, volunteer and devoted wife and mother. She loved the ocean, children, dogs, birds, nature and spending time with her family. She was an avid bridge player but would never let on how good she was. After her family, her most prized possession was her cellphone. It was always by her side so she could stay in constant touch texting her extended family. Joan was one of the most loving, caring people you will ever meet. A memorial mass and Celebration of Joan's life will take place at St. Clare's Church in Westerly, RI this summer. In lieu of -owers, the family asks that donations in Joan's memory be made to The Weekapaug Foundation for Conservation - weekapaugfoundation.org- "support us" or The Westerly Library - westerlylibrary.org - "donations" Please note her name on your donations. Joan will be greatly missed.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -