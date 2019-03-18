Joan Marilyn Udal (Ellis) passed away peacefully at her home on March 15th, 2019 in Belews Creek, NC at the age of 79.

Joan is survived by her husband, David Udal; children, Susan Ahern of Sterling CT, Kristin Salimeno of Winston Salem NC and Kerri Scarchilli of North Stonington CT; siblings, George Ellis of Newport RI. She is preceded in death by her son William K Millington and her twin brother R. Ronald Ellis. She has also left behind 7 grand-children and 1 great-grandchild.

Joan was born on May 25th, 1939 in Newport RI to George and Priscilla Ellis. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1957 and the went on to become a nurse for 35 years. For many of those years she was a pediatric nurse and had a passion for working with children. At the end of her nursing career she helped elderly patients with the same disease that ultimately took her own life. She loved all her animals immensely and enjoyed going out antiquing on the weekends.

There will be a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at www.CureALZ.org. This charity is a non-profit organization based in Massachusetts that supports research focusing on preventing, slowing or reversing Alzheimer's disease. Condolences can be left at www.legacy.com/obituaries/thewesterlysun/.