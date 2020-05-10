Mrs. Joan (McWeeney) Geary, 92, of Sherrill House, Jamaica Plain, MA died on April 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of William J. Geary who predeceased her on September 3, 1968.
Born in NY, NY and raised in Pawtucket, RI, and Westerly, RI, she was the daughter of the late Raymond L. McWeeney and Esther (Quinn) McWeeney. She was the loving sister of the late Thomas Raymond McWeeney.
Joan was a graduate of Brown University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. She was a teacher in the Pawtucket school system before marrying Bill Geary and moving to Westerly. The importance of education, reading, and volunteerism were core principles of Joan's life. She was a remedial reading volunteer at St. Pius School, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a former Catechist and Minister of the Eucharist, a member of the Legion of Mary, and a parishioner of Saint Cecilia Parish, Boston , MA. Joan loved bridge, word searches, bingo, lunch with friends, the Rosary, and the Westerly beaches and Block Island Sound where she was known to swim through the month of October in her younger days. She will be remembered by her warm smile, infectious laugh, grace and style, quick wit, and strong, resilient spirit. Faith, family and friends were the cornerstones of her life.
She was one of the longest term residents at The Elms in Westerly, RI and also happily resided at The Bridges in Hingham, MA before arriving at her true and final home at Sherrill House.
Survivors include her three loving children, William J. Geary of Westerly, Timothy L. Geary of Westerly and Meg Geary Kaster (Chris) of Milton, MA and five adoring grandchildren, Ryan Geary (Caitlin), Hilary (Geary) Arnott (Kyle) , Liz Kaster, Joanie Kaster, and Jack Kaster and three adorable great grandchildren, Reef, Calla, and Winn. She was predeceased by her long term partner and friend Clifford W. Mitchell.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Joan's name to Sherrill House, 135 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or Saint Cecilia Parish, 18 Belvidere Street, Boston, MA 02115.
A graveside service will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Pawcatuck, CT followed by a Memorial Mass at St. Clare Church, Misquamicut, RI at a date to be determined this summer.
Dolan Funeral Home of Milton, MA is assisting the family. Please send a sympathy message to the family at www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 10, 2020.