Joan (Wheeler) Rathbone, 88, of Charlestown, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at home. She was the beloved wife of Herb C. Rathbone for 65 years. Born in South Kingstown, the daughter of the late Stephen and Dorothy (Cummings) Wheeler. Joan was a secretary for Kenyon Piece and Dye Co. for many years before retiring. Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Susan B. Rathbone of Norwood, MA and Donald H. Rathbone and his wife Lori of Charlestown; her grandson, Daniel H. Rathbone and her sister, Darby Tibbits of Perryville. She was the sister of the late Isabelle Hull and Nancy Olson. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, 10 – 11 am, in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, with a funeral service held at 11 am. Burial will follow in White Brook Cemetery, Carolina. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 143 Main St., Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 4, 2019