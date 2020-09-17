JoAnn A. (Hancock) Beverly, 77, of Pawcatuck, CT wife to Deane A. Beverly passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 following a brief illness.
Born in New London, CT she was the daughter of the late James and Eleanor (Chapman) Hancock and lived in Pawcatuck for over 45 years.
JoAnn was in the banking industry for many years serving as Branch Manager for 20 years with Chelsea Groton Bank Pawcatuck branch, retiring in 2009.
She was a member of Christ Church in Westerly, RI and a past Treasurer of the Stonington Tricentennial Scholarship and the South Shore Salvation Army. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren, supporting them in all their daily activities. JoAnn especially looked forward to spending the Christmas holiday with her family, always finding fun and creative gifts for her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her two sons, Kevin Beverly (Carolyn) and Eric Beverly (Laura) all of Pawcatuck; a brother, James W. Hancock Jr. (Mary Ellen) of Waterford; her sister, Donna Rae Mathews of Richmond, VA; and her four beloved grandchildren, Connor, Sarah, Briana and Cayla Beverly.
A memorial service will be held privately. There are no calling hours. The Mystic Funeral Home is handling JoAnn's arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (dana-farber.org
)or to Christ Church 7 Elm St. Westerly, RI. 02891.